Maine fishing regulators are shutting down a pair of scallop fishing areas to protect the health of the population.

Scallops are one of the most valuable marine resources in Maine on a per-pound basis. The Maine Department of Marine Resources says it’s closing Hussey Sound in Casco Bay and Rogue Island Harbor as of Jan. 1.

Casco Bay is in the state’s southern scalloping zone while Rogue Island Harbor is in the zone that includes midcoast and Down East.

Maine scallops were worth nearly $13 per pound at the dock in 2017, the highest price in history. The scallops are a popular premium seafood product with markets and restaurants. They’re harvested by boat as well as by divers.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.