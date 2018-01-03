ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Richie Incognito is so accustomed to having people count out the Bills this season that the veteran guard isn’t fazed by questions regarding injured running back LeSean McCoy’s uncertain status for Buffalo’s AFC wild-card playoff game Sunday at Jacksonville.

In a year in which Buffalo has overcome various obstacles – a snowstorm, a roster purge and a four-way playoff tiebreaker – to snap a 17-season postseason drought, what’s one more hurdle, the 11-year veteran wonders.

“This team thrives off adversity. It thrives off negative situations. It thrives off everyone picking against us. So we have everything going our way,” Incognito said Wednesday. “People are picking against us. We’re missing a couple of guys. So I like our chances.”

McCoy’s status is up in the air after the Bills’ top offensive threat missed practice because of an injured right ankle. He was carted off the field after being hurt on the opening drive of Buffalo’s 22-16 win over Miami on Sunday.

Coach Sean McDermott would only say medical tests were negative and listed McCoy as day to day. McDermott declined to speculate whether McCoy will be able to practice at all this week.

McCoy’s value to the Bills can’t be overstated in a season in which the 29-year-old became the NFL’s 30th player to top 10,000 career yards rushing.

The ninth-year player leads Buffalo with 1,138 yards rushing, 59 catches and eight touchdowns, including two receiving. Overall his 1,586 yards from scrimmage account for 33 percent of the Bills’ total. The 9-7 Bills were 8-2 when McCoy rushed for more than 100 yards.

“Of course, Shady is a special playmaker. You miss him when he’s not out there,” quarterback Tyrod Taylor said, referring to McCoy, who is nicknamed ‘Shady.’ “But at the same time you can’t use it as an excuse. We have to go out there and make plays, myself, the receivers,” he added. “We’ll pick him up if he’s not out there.”

LIONS: Detroit interviewed Houston defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel for its coaching position, two days after Coach Jim Caldwell was fired.

Detroit also has interviewed its current defensive and offensive coordinators, Teryl Austin and Jim Bob Cooter.

Vrabel took over as defensive coordinator in 2017 after three seasons as Houston’s linebackers coach. He played 14 seasons in the NFL for Pittsburgh, New England and Kansas City, winning three Super Bowls with the Patriots.

PACKERS: Green Bay announced the departure of veteran defensive coordinator Dom Capers. Defensive line coach Mike Trgovac and inside linebacker Scott McCurley were also let go.

The moves that were made earlier this week were announced by Coach Mike McCarthy.

GIANTS: New York started its search for a head coach by interviewing interim coach Steve Spagnuolo.

Spagnuolo was interviewed by new general manager Dave Gettleman, co-owner John Mara and assistant general manager Kevin Abrams, three days after the Giants (3-13) ended the season with an 18-10 win over Washington.

BEARS: Chicago said it interviewed defensive coordinator Vic Fangio for its head coaching job, the first interview for the Bears since they fired John Fox two days earlier.

CHIEFS: Kansas City placed cornerback Phillip Gaines on injured reserve and signed defensive tackle Stefan Charles ahead of its playoff game against Tennessee.

