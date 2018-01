Portland police are reporting that a man assaulted his father, stole his vehicle and crashed into numerous cars along Congress Street on Wednesday afternoon, sending multiple people to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The suspect was in custody and was among those being treated at a hospital, police said on Twitter.

This story will be updated.

