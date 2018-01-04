Do you have photos from Thursday’s storm that you want to share? Send your best to [email protected] and we’ll include them in a photo gallery to be published Friday.

Include your name, the place and time of day when you took the photo, and any other relevant information for a caption.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.