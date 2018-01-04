With Thursday’s snow causing power outages, coastal flooding and a general nuisance, the high school sports calendar was also impacted.

Postponed games, with makeup dates when known, are listed below.

Boys’ basketball

• Windham at Thornton Academy, Friday, 7 p.m.

• Waynflete at Poland, Wednesday, Jan. 17

• Sacopee Valley at Old Orchard Beach, TBA

• Wells at Yarmouth, tentatively Friday

• Boothbay at Wiscasset, Monday, Jan. 8

Girls’ basketball

• Poland at Waynflete, Monday, Jan. 15

• OOB at Sacopee Valley, TBA

• Yarmouth at Wells, tentatively Friday

Boys’ ice hockey

• Edward Little at Cape Elizabeth, Thursday, Jan. 18, 4 p.m.

• Portland/Deering vs. Thornton, Thursday, Jan. 18, 8 p.m.

• Yarmouth at Brunswick, TBA

Girls’ ice hockey

• Yarmouth/Freeport at Brunswick, TBA

TRACK AND FIELD

• An SMAA boys’ and girls’ indoor track meet at the University of Southern Maine featuring Biddeford, Deering, Kennebunk and Westbrook has been moved to Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

