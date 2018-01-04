With Thursday’s snow causing power outages, coastal flooding and a general nuisance, the high school sports calendar was also impacted.

Postponed games, with makeup dates when known, are listed below.

Boys’ basketball

Windham at Thornton Academy, Friday, 7 p.m.

Waynflete at Poland, Wednesday, Jan. 17

Sacopee Valley at Old Orchard Beach, TBA

Wells at Yarmouth, tentatively Friday

Boothbay at Wiscasset, Monday, Jan. 8

Girls’ basketball

Poland at Waynflete, Monday, Jan. 15

OOB at Sacopee Valley, TBA

Yarmouth at Wells, tentatively Friday

Boys’ ice hockey

Edward Little at Cape Elizabeth, Thursday, Jan. 18, 4 p.m.

• Portland/Deering vs. Thornton, Thursday, Jan. 18, 8 p.m.

Yarmouth at Brunswick, TBA

Girls’ ice hockey

Yarmouth/Freeport at Brunswick, TBA

TRACK AND FIELD

An SMAA boys’ and girls’ indoor track meet at the University of Southern Maine featuring Biddeford, Deering, Kennebunk and Westbrook has been moved to Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

