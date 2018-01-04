With Thursday’s snow causing power outages, coastal flooding and a general nuisance, the high school sports calendar was also impacted.
Postponed games, with makeup dates when known, are listed below.
Boys’ basketball
• Windham at Thornton Academy, Friday, 7 p.m.
• Waynflete at Poland, Wednesday, Jan. 17
• Sacopee Valley at Old Orchard Beach, TBA
• Wells at Yarmouth, tentatively Friday
• Boothbay at Wiscasset, Monday, Jan. 8
Girls’ basketball
• Poland at Waynflete, Monday, Jan. 15
• OOB at Sacopee Valley, TBA
• Yarmouth at Wells, tentatively Friday
Boys’ ice hockey
• Edward Little at Cape Elizabeth, Thursday, Jan. 18, 4 p.m.
• Portland/Deering vs. Thornton, Thursday, Jan. 18, 8 p.m.
• Yarmouth at Brunswick, TBA
Girls’ ice hockey
• Yarmouth/Freeport at Brunswick, TBA
TRACK AND FIELD
• An SMAA boys’ and girls’ indoor track meet at the University of Southern Maine featuring Biddeford, Deering, Kennebunk and Westbrook has been moved to Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.