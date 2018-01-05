Alex Trebek’s no-nonsense tone is something of his trademark. The “Jeopardy!” host has employed it in more than 6,800 episodes of the game show, doling out kind rebukes and droll affirmations to players.

Trebek used that same tone Thursday to announce on YouTube that he’s on a leave of absence from the show after undergoing brain surgery for blood clots – medically known as subdural hematoma – that were “caused by a fall I endured two months ago.”

Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards last April 30. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Wearing a yellow sweater, jeans and a blue “Jeopardy!” hat, the 77-year-old wryly addressed the camera, calling the procedure “a slight medical problem.”

“Surgery was performed. After two days in the hospital, I came home to start recovery,” he said. “The prognosis is excellent, and I expect to be back in the studio taping more ‘Jeopardy!’ programs very, very soon.”

Trebek was admitted to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Dec. 15 and underwent surgery the next day, Sony Pictures Entertainment said. He was released from the hospital on Dec. 18.

Trebek is expected to make a full recovery and to begin taping the show again in mid-January, the studio said.

“Jeopardy!” is filmed months in advance, so the brief filming hiatus won’t impact its broadcast schedule, save for one exception. The College Championship, which was scheduled to be taped now, will be filmed in March and air in April.

Trebek recently renewed his contract to continue hosting the game show through the 2019-2020 season, Sony Pictures Entertainment announced in May.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.