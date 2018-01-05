Three Florida men and a woman have pleaded guilty in Maine federal court to access device fraud and conspiracy.

Alejandro Caal, 45, of Tampa, Florida; Zulairam Ramos, 30, of Orlando, Florida; Adrian Teruel, 26, of Orlando, Florida; and Olga Valido, 51, of Kissimmee, Florida, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Portland.

According to the charges against them, the four bought merchandise and gift cards at Maine stores between October 2016 and March 2017 using credit card numbers stolen from Maine residents.

The four face up to 10 years in prison each on the access device fraud charges and five years on the conspiracy charges. They also face a $250,000 fine on each charge. The four pleaded not guilty to additional charges of aggravated identity theft and a trial is scheduled for Jan. 23.

They will be sentenced on the charges they pleaded guilty to at a later date.

