SACO — Windham pulled away in the third quarter Friday night, then held on to defeat Thornton Academy 52-46 in an SMAA boys’ basketball game at Linnell Gymnasium.

Mike Gilman hit five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 16 points, and Nick Curtis and Dierhow Bol each added eight points for Windham (6-2), which used a 16-4 run in the third quarter to break away from a 27-27 halftime tie.

Anthony Bracamonte led Thornton (4-1) with 14 points. C.J. LaBreck and Payton Jones each chipped in with eight.

WESTBROOK 65, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 36: Jeremiah Alado scored 12 of his game-high 18 points in the third quarter as the Blue Blazes (3-3) downed the Raiders (3-5) at Westbrook.

Zac Manoogian and Landon Sjoberg each added nine for Westbrook, which led 28-16 at halftime.

Oscar Saunders scored 11 points to lead Fryeburg.

SOUTH PORTLAND 62, MASSABESIC 33: Noah Malone scored nine of his 18 points in the first half as the Red Riots (5-1) opened a 34-15 lead, then scored the other nine in the third period to help stretch the lead to 53-26 over Massabesic (2-6) at South Portland.

Riley Hasson also scored nine points for South Portland in the first half. Ethan Roy led the Mustangs with eight points.

SCARBOROUGH 55, CHEVERUS 50: Nick Fiorillo scored six of his 16 points in the third quarter as the Red Storm (6-2) pulled away from the Stags (3-5) at Scarborough.

Will Shibbles and Tobias Ephron each scored 11 points, and Owen Burke added 10 for Cheverus, which led 29-28 at halftime.

Zoltan Panyi added six points in the third quarter as Scarborough opened a 45-37 lead.

FALMOUTH 83, MT. ARARAT 60: Sam Manganello scored 20 points and Jack Bryant added 19 to lead the Yachtsmen (3-5) over the Eagles (1-6) at Falmouth.

Mt. Ararat was led by Will Kavanaugh with 15 points and Greg Malin with 12.

Nick Hester recorded 18 points and 15 points for Falmouth, which was 39 for 45 from the foul line.

YARMOUTH 57, WELLS 40: Ashanti Haywood scored five of his 16 points in the third quarter as the Clippers (5-2) pulled away from the Warriors (5-2) at Yarmouth.

Matt Sherburne led Wells with 17 points. Channing Wang had 10.

Jonathan Torres added five points in the third as Yarmouth put the game away with a 15-2 run. Nolan Hagerty scored 12 points.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 47, MEDOMAK VALLEY 38: Austin Dunn and Jack Jowett combined to score 14 of the 15 points scored by Erskine Academy (3-4) in the fourth quarter against the Panthers (4-3) at South China.

Jowett had a game-high 15 points, and Braden Soule added 11 points and five assists. Dunn finished with eight points.

Brent Stewart scored 10 points to lead Medomak.

BONNY EAGLE 47, BIDDEFORD 37: Zach Maturo scored 12 points and Chase Graves added 11 to lead the Scots (4-4) past the Tigers (4-3) at Biddeford.

Kyle Norton scored seven points in the fourth quarter as Biddeford attempted a late rally. Cody Saucier led the Tigers with 10 points.

Maturo scored eight points in the second period as Bonny Eagle used an 18-9 run to build a 25-15 halftime lead.

KENNEBUNK 67, YORK 54: Cameron Lovejoy scored 19 points, Zackary Sullivan and Kyle Pasieniuk each added 13 and the Rams (5-2) pulled away from the Wildcats (6-2) at York.

Kennebunk led 45-42 after three quarters, then outscored York 22-12 in the fourth. Tripp Bush added 12 points for the Rams.

Timothy MacDonald scored 13 and Christopher Cummins added 12 for York.

MESSALONSKEE 79, MT. BLUE 68: Tucker Charles scored 30 points to lead the Eagles (4-3) over the Cougars (0-8) at Farmington.

Chase Warren had 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Messalonskee. Dawson Charles added 15 points, and Cole Wood had eight points and six blocks.

Hunter Donald and James Anderson each scored 15 points for Mt. Blue.

