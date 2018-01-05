Sophie Glidden is the acknowledged star on Scarborough High’s girls’ basketball team, bound for Division II Stonehill College on scholarship.

But even she’s willing to defer to sophomore guard Madison Blanche in certain situations – like at the free-throw line.

Blanche hit two foul shots with 26 seconds remaining to lift Scarborough to a 50-48 victory Friday night over host Cheverus in a Class AA game. The Red Storm led most of the game but had to rally in the final minute to win their third game in a row. Scarborough is now 5-3, Cheverus is 4-4.

“Huge confidence builder on the road against a good team,” said Scarborough Coach Mike Giordano. “You know they’re going to win a bunch of games, they’re going to be worth a bunch of (Heal) points at the end. (We) kind of fought through some adversity and ended up on the right side.”

And Blanche was instrumental at the end. Her second 3-pointer of the game with 3:43 remaining gave Scarborough a 47-41 lead.

Then the Stags rallied.

Meg Kelly scored on an offensive rebound and Abby Cavallaro hit her fifth 3-pointer to make it 47-46 with 2:32 remaining. Then with 1:15 left, Cavallaro hit an 18-footer to give the Stags a 48-47 lead.

Cheverus got the ball back with 37 seconds remaining, but Scarborough’s full-court pressure forced a turnover. The Red Storm had two shots, and in a wild scramble, Blanche was fouled with 26 seconds remaining.

Glidden was confident that something good would happen.

“In that moment, she’s the only person I’d want on the free-throw line,” said Glidden. “She’s by far our best free-throw shooter.”

Blanche, who had hit her first four foul shots in the game, said she tried not to think about the situation.

“I just try to look back on practice,” said Blanche. “We shoot a ton of free throws. And kind of just not get too ahead of myself, not think too much and just focus on the rim.”

Her first shot hit the front rim and went in. The second grazed the back rim and went in, putting Scarborough back in front.

The Stags had one more chance but missed, and Glidden grabbed the rebound. She was fouled and hit the first free throw to provide the game’s final point.

“That was a fun game to coach,” said Cheverus Coach Gary Fifield. “It had to be a great game to watch. One team would make a run, the other team would make a run. We just had too many unforced turnovers and got into foul trouble.”

Cheverus had an 11-0 run early in the second quarter to go ahead 21-17. Scarborough closed the half with a 12-0 run to take a 31-26 lead. Julia Freeman scored seven points in the second quarter for Scarborough. Emme Poulin scored eight for the Stags in the quarter.

The Red Storm maintained a five-point lead entering the fourth. Then, Cavallaro scored eight of her 18 points, despite tight coverage by Blanche.

“There’s nothing you can do when you have your hand in her face and she hits her shots,” said Blanche.

But in the end, Scarborough’s balance was too much for the Stags. Blanche led the Red Storm with 12 points, while Josie Couture had 11 and Glidden 10.

“You look at our balance and that’s what makes us so difficult to defend,” said Giordano. “We’ve got so many kids who can score.”

Mike Lowe can be contacted at 791-6422 or:

[email protected]

Twitter: MikeLowePPH

