Talk about a Bomb Cyclone.

ESPN is reporting details of a purported power struggle brewing in Foxborough among Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft.

Revealed in the story is the claim that Brady went to Kraft behind Belichick’s back demanding the team trade backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

According to Boston Sports Media Watch, the story highlights how the rift between Brady, Kraft and Belichick has become so severe that some Patriots personnel believe this may be the final year together for the trio in New England.

Brady has frequently aired his desire to play until he’s 45 and finish his career as a Patriot. The fact that Brady didn’t appear ready to retire any time soon led to the Patriots having to make a decision on Garoppolo’s future with the team. The Patriots ultimately traded the backup quarterback to the 49ers for only a second-round pick, leading many to question Belichick’s decision-making.

Belichick has historically had no trouble moving on from older veterans, having previously traded Drew Bledsoe and Richard Seymour and releasing the likes of Ty Law and Vince Wilfork. Belichick has also long been fond of Garoppolo, leading some to speculate he may prefer to deal Brady and stick with Garoppolo for the long term.

This report indicates that may very well have been the case.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.