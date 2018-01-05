ST. GEORGE — A Thomaston man is missing Friday after he went out clamming around 6 p.m. Thursday in the midst of the blizzard and did not return home, the Coast Guard said.

Paul Benner, 35, went clamming in Long Cove Thursday, but was reported missing around midnight by his father when he did not return home, according to the Coast Guard and Knox County Sheriff Donna Dennison.

Rescue workers and first responders from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Coast Guard, Maine Marine Patrol and multiple local agencies continued to search for signs of him Friday morning, said Coast Guard Petty Officer Geoff Potter.

Benner’s pickup truck was located near a dock on Long Cove Road and his skiff was found a few hundred yards from the Clark Island causeway.

The towns of South Thomaston and St. George were sending boats and volunteers to search the shoreline. Civilians with private boats were also assisting public safety officials.

The Coast Guard station in Boothbay Harbor and the Rockland station sent boats. A Coast Guard helicopter joined the search a little after 6 a.m. Friday.

The search began in the wake of a major winter storm that produced near record high tides, high seas, and heavy winds. The National Weather Service reported near-shore seas of 10 to 15 feet during the storm. By early Friday morning, seas between Long Cove Road and Clark Island had subsided to about 2 feet.

