WILTON — A family of three was displaced from their home Saturday afternoon by a fire that started in the bathroom, Wilton Fire Chief Sonny Dunham said.

A mother and her two children were in their home at 1378 Main St. when the fire started and spread to the kitchen, but they all made it out safely.

Dunham said the bathroom was destroyed and the kitchen and ceilings were damaged. The rest of the house was fine except for smoke damage.

The fire was called in just after 2 p.m. and Dunham said it was out within 30 minutes.

“It’s very cold,” he said. “We had to be careful with hoses; they would’ve frozen if they didn’t have water going through them. And we had to be careful about frostbite, but there were no injuries and no firefighters were hurt.”

He said the house, which is insured, is salvageable but will need some work.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the family.

Dunham said there was a hydrant across the street so it was hard to tell how much water was used.

