Sen. Susan Collins’ job, and the job of every senator, is to represent her constituents. Her support of the tax bill, despite the harm it will do to a great many of her constituents and to our state, and despite clear and copious communication from a majority of us, already had shown me her disdain for democracy.

Her willingness to ignore the will of the voters of Alabama, who duly elected Doug Jones to represent them in the U.S. Senate, by encouraging and abetting the vote on the tax bill before Jones could be seated, eroded any lingering respect I had for her.

Susan Collins long ago lost my vote. Now she has lost my respect.

Miriam Shark

Portland

