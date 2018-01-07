The driver of a car that crashed into several vehicles on Congress Street on Wednesday afternoon remained hospitalized Sunday at Maine Medical Center.
Portland Police said the man, who they have not identified, has not been charged yet as the investigation continues into the incident.
Police said the man assaulted his father, stole his father’s BMW and was traveling at a high rate of speed when he crashed in the Bramhall Square area near the intersection of State Street, hitting at least three other vehicles.
Four other people were also injured, none of them seriously, police said.
Portland Police Lt. Robert Martin, department spokesman, said no further information will be released until the suspect has been charged.
Beth Quimby can be contacted at 791-6363 or at: