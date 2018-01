Guess who rolled back the inheritance tax, pretty much putting in place welfare for the rich kids of the future? They will never have to work a day in their lives! Our forefathers came to this country to get away from that “tax the poor to support the rich/royalty” mentality.

The changes in the estate tax will cost us money that could help pay off the trillion-plus-dollar debt caused by the tax bill! But what do I know?

Wanda Brochu

Westbrook

