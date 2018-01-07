PARALYMPICS

Skier who trained in Maine misses cut for U.S. team

Eric Frazier of Maple Hill, North Carolina – the Nordic skier who came to train on Maine snow in an effort to qualify for the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games – missed making the team at the U.S. Paralympic Nordic Skiing Nationals in Bozeman, Montana, this weekend.

Fraizier, 34, failed to earn one of eight spots for men on the U.S. Paralympic Nordic and biathlon team heading to the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Frazier on Friday finished ninth in the 7.5-kilometer biathlon sit-ski sprint in a time of 33 minutes, 7 seconds; on Saturday he crashed and did not finish the 800-meter cross-country sit-ski sprint; and on Sunday he finished sixth in the 7.5-kilometer cross-country sit-ski middle distance in a time of 33:21.6.

Frazier trained for two weeks before the event at Pineland Farms in New Gloucester, as the guest of the Veterans Adaptive Sports and Training Program.

Frazier, a former Marine, is paralyzed from the waist down and competed on the U.S. Paralympic Team from 2010 to 2013. He was hoping to make his first Paralympic Winter Games.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin dominated a women’s slalom in Slovenia for her 40th career victory – and seventh in the last eight races.

The result put her level with Sweden great Ingemar Stenmark for the number of World Cup victories before turning 23. Only Austrian standout Annemarie Moser-Proell won more races (41) by that age.

Holding a big first-run lead, the American posted the third-fastest time in the final leg and beat Frida Hansdotter of Sweden by 1.64 seconds.

Wendy Holdener of Switzerland was 1.87 behind in third for her 13th career slalom podium without winning – a World Cup record.

• Marcel Hirscher completed a perfect weekend by winning a men’s slalom in Switzerland to extend his lead in the overall and discipline standings.

FIGURE SKATING

U.S. CHAMPIONSHIPS: With an entertaining and seductive performance, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue pulled off an ice dancing upset to close the competition in San Jose, California.

The team beat out two-time defending champion sibling tandem Maia and Alex Shibutani with a score of 197.12, edging the Shibutanis’ 196.93.

Hubbell and Donohue, each 26, are headed to their first Olympics. Later Sunday, a federation committee put both duos and the third-place team of Madison Chock and Evan Bates on the roster for South Korea.

GOLF

PGA: Dustin Johnson powered his way to an 8-under 65 and an eight-shot victory in the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, Hawaii.

Johnson stretched a two-shot lead to six strokes at the turn, then delivered a drive on the par-4 12th hole that stopped 6 inches from the cup for a tap-in eagle.

He finished at 24-under 268 for his 17th career victory.

Jon Rahm closed with a 69 to finish second and move to No. 3 in the world.

TENNIS

BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL: Nick Kyrgios won an ATP title on home soil for the first time with a commanding 6-4, 6-2 victory over Ryan Harrison. It was the fourth title for the 22-year-old Australian.

SYDNEY INTERNATIONAL: French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko had an upset 7-6 (3), 6-1 loss to Ekaterina Makarova on a sweltering opening day.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.