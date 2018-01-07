COLUMBUS, Ohio — Keita Bates-Diop scored a career-high 32 points, and Ohio State stunned No. 1 Michigan State 80-64 on Sunday.

The overachieving Buckeyes put together an electrifying 12-0 run to finish the first half and kept their foot on the gas to give first-year coach Chris Holtmann a signature win.

Ohio State (13-4, 4-0 Big Ten) won its third straight in taking down the best team it is likely to see this season. The mistake-prone Spartans (15-2, 3-1) lost for the first time in the last 15 games, dating to a seven-point loss to Duke on Nov. 14.

The Spartans, who came in leading the nation with a 53.3 field-goal percentage, shot just 39 percent and committed a dozen turnovers.

(4) ARIZONA STATE 80, UTAH 77: Shannon Evans had 22 points, and Arizona State (13-2, 1-2 Pac-12) held on for a choppy win at Utah (10-5, 2-2) to end a two-game losing streak.

(9) WICHITA STATE 95, SOUTH FLORIDA 57: Shaquille Morris scored 15 points to lead a balanced scoring effort, and host Wichita State (13-2, 3-0 American Athletic) blew out South Florida (7-10, 0-4).

(15) MIAMI 80, (24) FLORIDA STATE 74: Hurricanes 5-foot-7 freshman Chris Lykes scored a season-high 18 points, and Miami (13-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast) withstood a late rally by the visiting Seminoles (12-3, 1-2).

Bruce Brown scored a season-high 23 points for the Hurricanes, who took the lead for good in the early minutes and made 13 of their first 14 shots.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(2) NOTRE DAME 77, GEORGIA TECH 54: Arike Ogunbowale scored 25 points, Jackie Young added 14 and Notre Dame (15-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast) had no trouble winning its eighth straight game with a victory over Georgia Tech (12-5, 1-3) at Atlanta.

(3) LOUISVILLE 67, VIRGINIA TECH 56: Asia Durr scored 21 points to lead the host Cardinals (18-0, 4-0 ACC) over Virginia Tech (12-4, 1-2).

(15) MISSOURI 83, (4) SOUTH CAROLINA 74: Sophie Cunningham was too much for South Carolina (13-2, 2-1 SEC) to handle for the second straight year, scoring 27 points to lead the Tigers (14-2, 2-1) at home.

Cunningham, who suffered a right knee sprain last week and sat out Missouri’s loss to LSU on Thursday, returned with a knee brace but showed no ill effects. She made 9 of 10 shots from the field and had seven assists and six rebounds.

(5) MISSISSIPPI STATE 83, LSU 70: Teaira McCowan had 31 points and 20 rebounds to help Mississippi State (17-0, 3-0 SEC) win at LSU (10-4, 2-1).

(7) TENNESSEE 86, VANDERBILT 73: Mercedes Russell scored a career-high 33 points as the Vols (15-0, 3-0 SEC) came from behind in the second half to outlast Vanderbilt (4-13, 0-3) at Knoxville, Tennessee, where the Commodores are 0-33 all-time.

(8) TEXAS 75, KANSAS STATE 64: Lashann Higgs scored 26 points and Texas (13-1, 4-0 Big 12) used a big run to start the second half in a win at Kansas State (9-6, 1-3).

(9) OREGON 70, (14) UCLA 61: Ruthy Hebard scored 19 points, Sabrina Ionescu had 18 and Maite Cazorla 17 in a win for Oregon (15-2, 4-0 Pac-12) at UCLA (11-4, 2-2).

(10) OHIO STATE 78, (22) MICHIGAN 71: Kelsey Mitchell scored 37 points, carrying the Buckeyes (15-2, 4-0 Big Ten) to an overtime victory at Michigan (13-4, 2-2).

Mitchell scored Ohio State’s final nine points of the fourth quarter, then added nine more in the extra session.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 3, BOSTON UNIVERSITY 2: Tereza Vanisova had two goals, Jessica Jacques also scored, and Maine extended its unbeaten streak to eight games by holding off host Boston University.

The Black Bears (14-6-3, 8-3-2) completed a weekend sweep of the Eagles and won their third straight overall.

Vanisova broke a 1-1 tie 15:34 into the first period, scoring off a long pass from Vendula Pribylov.

Jacques extended Maine’s lead to 3-1 with four minutes left in the second period on a slap shot.

Jesse Compher got one back for Boston University (7-12-4, 3-9-3) with 5:21 left in the game.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.