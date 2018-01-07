MIAMI — Josh Richardson’s layup with 5.1 seconds left capped a Miami rally from eight points down in the fourth quarter, Donovan Mitchell missed what would have been the winner at the buzzer and the Heat beat the Utah Jazz 103-102 on Sunday.

Tyler Johnson and Goran Dragic each scored 16 points for Miami, which has won four straight – all by single digits.

Mitchell got 19 of his 27 points in the second half, but couldn’t save Utah from its seventh straight road loss.

KNICKS 100, MAVERICKS 96: Kristaps Porzingis scored 29 points and Jarrett Jack made the tiebreaking basket with 31.2 seconds left as New York won at Dallas.

Kyle O’Quinn had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Enes Kanter added 13 points and 18 rebounds.

SUNS 114, THUNDER 100: Dragan Bender scored 17 of his career-high 20 points in the second half, rookie Josh Jackson had 17 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, and the Phoenix reserves helped the Suns beat visiting Oklahoma City.

NOTES

Comments by LaVar Ball that the Los Angeles Lakers no longer want to play for Coach Luke Walton drew an angry response for Dallas Mavericks Coach Rick Carlisle, the president of the National Basketball Coaches Association.

Ball, the outspoken father of Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, made his latest outlandish statement to ESPN for a story published Sunday. He said Walton is too young to coach and “has no control” of the team – comments that Walton said didn’t bother him, but ones that clearly angered some of his NBA coaching colleagues.

Carlisle called the article “a disgrace” and LaVar Ball’s words an “ignorant distraction.”

The Lakers had lost nine straight going into their game Sunday night against Atlanta. At the team’s morning shootaround, Walton said he’s certain that he has the support of the Lakers’ front office and that he’s mostly concerned that Lonzo Ball could be adversely affected by his father’s comments.

