This backyard bobcat was waiting for the birds (who were probably waiting for me to fill the feeder) a few days before Christmas. Taken in Edgecomb by Jean Cucci

This last month we have enjoyed several pairs of bluebirds at our feeders returning numerous times during the day for suet and meal worms at the White's house in Scarborough. A pair of cardinals (always together) are also at the feeder enjoying black oil seeds daily. Images captured by Les White.

