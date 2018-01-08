MID COAST HOSPITAL
Mateo Nathaniel Guzman- Bass, born Dec. 26 to Delia O. and Anneliese Joy (Bass) Guzman-Bass of Brunswick. Grandparents are Jean and Brendon Bass of Bethel, and Lucia O. and Baldemar G. Guzman of San Antonio, Texas.
James Kamren Faith, born Dec. 27 to John and Kristina (Lombardi) Faith of Durham. Grandparents are Mike and Elaine Lombardi of Laguna Woods, California, and Virgil and Bonnie Faith of Durham.
St. MARY’S REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
Jude Robert Crowell, born Dec. 21 to Shari and Corey Crowell of Lewiston. Grandparents are Pat Crowell of Lewiston and Flo and Jason Pajanen of Portland.