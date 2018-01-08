Aidan Schifano scores twice for South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete in a 5-2 victory.

BRUNSWICK — The South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete and Brunswick boys’ hockey teams don’t play in the same class, but they certainly looked like close rivals Monday at Watson Arena.

Brunswick's Jack St. Pierre, left, and Mitchell Adams of South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete battle along the boards Monday at Watson Arena. Adams had a goal and two assists in the Red Riots' 5-2 victory. Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette Aidan Schifano, left, celebrates with South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete teammate Devan Hannan after the first of Schifano's two goals Monday. Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Tensions between the teams reached a boiling point in the third period, when referees had to break up scuffles on two occasions.

But South Portland (3-3) stayed composed long enough to pull out a 5-2 win – its second victory over the Dragons this season.

Devan Hannan, a forward for South Portland (3-3), smiled when asked about a possible rivalry between the two teams.

“It’s definitely becoming one,” Hannan said. “There was just so much drama. They were getting chippy, and we were getting chippy back. It was just going down.”

South Portland capitalized on 1 of 5 power plays, and Brunswick scored on 1 of 2.

Neither of the third-period scrums resulted in penalties, and – unlike their first matchup on Dec. 9, which South Portland won 4-3 – there were no 5-minute majors.

“That first game was pretty rough, too. It was a lot of big penalties, a lot of five-minute majors,” said South Portland assistant coach Brandon Wohl, who was filling in for head coach Joe Robinson. “The refs did a good job today of keeping it under control. It got rough, but it was a good hockey game.”

South Portland jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first period.

Aidan Schifano kicked off the scoring by putting away the rebound of a Willets Meyer shot 3:47 into the game.

Hannan then scored a power-play goal, assisted by Mitchell Adams, less than four minutes later.

The Dragons (3-5) got some momentum late in the period when Jared Hummer scored on a power play with 22 seconds left.

Then, with about five minutes remaining in the second period, Michael Eno knocked in the rebound of an Andrew Eno shot for the tying goal.

“We were trying to do too much, and then turnovers cost us,” Wohl said. “Just keep it simple. Simple hockey gets it done.”

Schifano put the Red Riots back in front three minutes after Eno’s goal, scoring off an Adams assist.

Adams made it 4-2 early in the third period, assisted by Eric Walker.

Gus Lappin rounded out the scoring with an empty-net goal with 40 seconds remaining.

The Dragons didn’t go down quietly as they fired several dangerous shots in the third period. But they couldn’t get one past sophomore goalie Liam McGibbon.

“Our goalie is phenomenal – he has stepped up big time since we lost our senior goalie last year,” Hannan said. “He made some really good saves and came up big for us tonight.”

McGibbon finished with 14 saves.

Brunswick goalie Riley Kirk had 22 saves.

“We knew it would be a tough game because they’re a good, quick team,” Adams said. “We just stayed positive on the bench and really worked hard to play simple hockey, and it paid off.”

