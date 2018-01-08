A motor vehicle that struck a utility pole shortly before 9 p.m. Monday knocked out power to thousands of customers in several Kennebec County towns.
Central Maine Power Co. estimated that power to the affected customers wouldn’t be restored until 11:30 p.m. at the earliest.
More than 3,700 CMP customers in Belgrade, Fayette, Manchester, Mount Vernon, Readfield, Rome, Vienna and Winthrop lost electricity as a result of the accident, with Mount Vernon and Readfield hit the hardest. Each of those towns had close to 1,300 customers in the dark.
A dispatcher for the Central Maine Regional Communications Center in Augusta said Maine State Police are investigating the crash in Readfield. The trooper investigating the accident could not be reached for comment.