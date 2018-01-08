AUGUSTA — John McGough, the chief of staff for Republican Gov. Paul LePage since he took office in 2011, has resigned to take a new job with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“John has been with me since I first ran for governor in 2010,” LePage said in a prepared statement Monday. “I have appreciated his leadership the past several years, and I congratulate him as he continues his career in public service at the federal level.”

During the 2010 campaign, McGough served as deputy chief of staff and policy director. Before joining the campaign, he was the director of human resources for the city of South Portland. In his new role, McGough will be based in Boston, said LePage spokeswoman Julie Rabinowitz.

McGough’s prior experience includes serving as the assistant city administrator and human resources officer for the city of Waterville. He was also the former chief of staff for the House Republican Office of the Maine House of Representatives.

McGough holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in public administration from the University of Maine System. He lives in Brunswick with his wife, Jillaine, and daughter, Molly.

LePage appointed Holly Lusk as his chief of staff and legislative director, effective Monday. Lusk has served as deputy chief of staff since rejoining the LePage administration in November 2017. An attorney, Lusk is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Maine School of Law.

McGough is the second person from LePage’s staff to accept a job in the Trump administration. Former LePage policy adviser David Sorensen joined the Trump’sWhite House staff as a speechwriter in May 2017. LePage campaigned for Trump in Maine in 2016 and has been a staunch ally of the Republican president.

