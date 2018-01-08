With a playoff game against the Tennessee Titans looming on the schedule Saturday night, the Patriots’ cheerleaders and mascot visited Maine on Monday to drum up enthusiasm for yet another playoff run. Four cheerleaders and Pat Patriot met fans and did interviews at Bug Light in South Portland and were scheduled to visit the Portland Police Department later in the day.

The visit is part of the team’s tour of every state in New England. The crew visited Vermont, New Hampshire and Rhode Island last week and will have events in Connecticut and Massachusetts this week. The Patriots face the Titans at 8:15 p.m. Saturday as New England takes aim at a sixth Lombardi Trophy.

