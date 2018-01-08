PHIPPSBURG — A Phippsburg man charged with severely beating his mother and stabbing her male companion was ordered held on $50,000 cash bail Monday.

James H. Bowker, 34, was arrested Saturday night after two incidents at his mother’s house on Bowker Road.

Sagadahoc County sheriff’s officers and Phippsburg police found Mary Bowker, 53, at the home, unresponsive after having been “severely beaten.”

Her companion, David MacDonald, 53, was stabbed multiple times.

MacDonald told police he was asleep in a bedroom when he was startled awake by a loud noise. He said he found Mary Bowker on the kitchen floor, unresponsive and covered in blood.

MacDonald called 911, but said he was interrupted when James Bowker arrived at the house, according to police. James Bowker allegedly stabbed MacDonald with a steak knife taken from a nearby drawer.

Both victims were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where Mary Bowker was initially listed in critical condition, with injuries including a broken jaw. She has since been upgraded to fair condition. MacDonald was listed in serious condition, and no further information about him was available Monday.

Police arrested James Bowker at his home on Fox Run Road. He is currently being held at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset. At the time of the assaults, he was on probation for two traffic misdemeanors and failure to appear for a dispositional conference.

At District Court in West Bath on Monday, Bowker appeared via video conference and was held on $50,000 cash bail with a no-contact order. He was also ordered not to return to the address where the crimes allegedly happened, given restrictions on drugs, alcohol and weapons, and a curfew between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Bowker requested a state-appointed attorney for representation.

Chris Chase can be contacted at:

[email protected]

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.