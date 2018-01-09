A bank robbery has been reported at the Skowhegan Savings Bank branch on Main Street in Norridgewock early this afternoon.

A man described as wearing a red ski mask, a winter hat and a dark colored vest reportedly showed a firearm and made off with an unknown amount of proceeds.

Somerset County Sheriff’s Department officers, Maine State Police troopers and Fairfield Police Department officers have responded to the bank, according to neighbors near the scene.

K-9 units have begun to search for the suspect on Main Street and Perkins Street and blocked off Stanley Road near the bank.

School officials at Mill Stream Elementary School on Mercer Road were notified of the robbery around 1 p.m. and officials put the school on lockout, which restricts anyone from coming in or leaving the school, according to SAD 54 superintendent of schools Brent Colbry.

At about 2:30 p.m., students were being let out of school, which is the normal dismissal time. School officials called ahead to parents of student who normally walk home to let them know of the situation and that they may want to pick up their child instead.

A police officer was stationed at the school.

This story will be updated.

