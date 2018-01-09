AUBURN — A brother and sister denied charges Monday stemming from an October home robbery in Poland.

Caleb Wagg, 18, of Bowdoin was charged with robbery and violating bail. His sister, Michaela Wagg, 20, of Richmond, was charged with robbery, violating bail and receiving stolen property.

The two appeared in Androscoggin County Superior Court where they both pleaded not guilty to charges in indictments handed up last week by an Androscoggin County grand jury.

They were charged in a robbery where electronics and marijuana were stolen and threats were made to shoot the victim’s dog.

Two other teens allegedly involved in the robbery were charged last week.

Jordin Small, 19, and John Wright, 18, both of Auburn, were each charged in indictments with a single count of robbery with a firearm. They have been released on bail.

Robbery is a Class A crime, punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

On Monday, Caleb Wagg’s bail was set at $500 plus supervised release; Michaela Wagg is being held without bail pending an upcoming hearing.

