Bonny Eagle High has a finalist in both categories for the Frank J. Gaziano Memorial Offensive and Defensive Linemen Awards.

The Scots’ Zach Klein is one of the three offensive finalists while his teammate Arlo Pike is a defensive finalist.

The other offensive finalists are Cole Hoffman of Kennebunk and Sean McCormack-Kuhman of Wells.

Michael Lunny of Sanford and Aidan Parmenter of Leavitt are the other defensive finalists.

The two winners, to be announced Jan. 27 at the Augusta Civic Center, will each receive a $5,000 scholarship and a trophy. The other four finalists receive a $1,000 scholarship. The scholarship and awards program began in 2010 as a way to honor the top high school senior linemen in Maine.

The Gaziano Awards are presented to players who epitomize the character, leadership and perseverance of Frank Gaziano, who played college football at Holy Cross and one season in the NFL before founding National Distributors in South Portland. Gaziano died in 2010.

