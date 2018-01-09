In January 1956, I was a young Marine stationed in Portland. I was one of a group of Marines who volunteered to hike from Kittery to Portland to help bring attention to the March of Dimes, which, at the time, was known as the Maine Polio Drive.
We hiked along the shoulder of a highway, with a Jeep in front and a Maine State Police cruiser behind. The recent weather situation reminds me that, at the time, 62 years ago, the ground was dry and we encountered no snow or ice during our march.
Semper Fidelis,
Jack M. Sands
former staff sergeant, U.S. Marine Corps
Waldorf, Md.