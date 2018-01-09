On Jan. 7, as I write this, it has been three days since the recent snowstorm. Yet, there are still drivers wandering around the streets and highways with snow-covered windows, headlights, etc. These folks truly exemplify Darwin’s theory of evolution by natural selection.

It’s regrettable that those of us who believe in safe, responsible driving have to defend ourselves against dolts who don’t seem to care. If there are traffic laws that address these situations, why aren’t they being enforced?

Dennis Gervais

Portland

