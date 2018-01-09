The Maine Department of Public Safety recently reported that the number of Maine traffic deaths hit 171 in 2017. That’s up from about 160 in 2016. Officials didn’t say how many were pot-related, but I’ll bet there were quite a few.
The Maine Legislature must not approve any marijuana bills until impaired-driving testing equipment is available and police training is completed. Fines and jail time must be at a level that will make folks think twice about indulging. It’s now in the hands of the Legislature. Be strong!
Dave Fenderson
Cumberland Foreside