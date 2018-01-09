The Maine Department of Public Safety recently reported that the number of Maine traffic deaths hit 171 in 2017. That’s up from about 160 in 2016. Officials didn’t say how many were pot-related, but I’ll bet there were quite a few.

The Maine Legislature must not approve any marijuana bills until impaired-driving testing equipment is available and police training is completed. Fines and jail time must be at a level that will make folks think twice about indulging. It’s now in the hands of the Legislature. Be strong!

Dave Fenderson

Cumberland Foreside

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.