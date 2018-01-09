CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire House has given preliminary approval to legalizing the recreational use of marijuana, even though a state commission studying the issue is months away from finishing its work.

The House voted 207-139 on Tuesday to send the legalization bill to its Ways and Means Committee. If enacted, it would allow adults to possess up to an ounce of marijuana and to cultivate it in limited quantities. Provisions that would have created a regulatory system for selling and taxing the drug were dropped from the amendment that is moving forward.

Opponents argued that the bill was premature because a commission created last year to study the issue won’t make its recommendations until November. But supporters say New Hampshire shouldn’t be an “island of prohibition” as other states legalize marijuana.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.