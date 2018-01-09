A Wiscasset woman was arrested Tuesday and charged with six offenses related to sex abuse, all involving minors.

Lt. Michael Murphy of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Sarah Riggens, 41.

Sarah Riggens Photo courtesy Lincoln County Sheriff's Ofice

Murphy said the alleged abuse occurred in a private home – not in a day care center or foster home. He said Riggens’ arrest stemmed from a child abuse referral that came to the sheriff’s office through the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

Attempts to reach Emily Spencer, spokeswoman for the DHHS, for more details regarding the referral were unsuccessful.

“The specific conduct for which Ms. Riggens is being charged is not being disclosed at this time to protect the identity of the minors victimized,” Murphy said in a statement.

Murphy did not disclose how many victims were involved in the sex abuse case, their ages, or their place of residence.

Riggens was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class B felony; one count of dissemination of sexually explicit material, a Class C felony; two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of possession of sexually explicit material, both Class D misdemeanors.

Riggens was being held Tuesday night at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset without bail pending her initial appearance in court.

