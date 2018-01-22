NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Jury selection for Bill Cosby’s criminal sex assault retrial will start March 29 in the suburban Philadelphia county where he’s accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.

The 80-year-old entertainer’s first trial had jurors from the Pittsburgh area, about 300 miles away.

It ended in a mistrial when they couldn’t reach a verdict after five days of deliberations.

This time, Montgomery County prosecutors and Cosby’s new defense team have agreed to seek a local jury for the retrial, scheduled for April 2.

Cosby has pleaded not guilty and remains free on $1 million bail.

— From news services

