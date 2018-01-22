It’s the coldest day of the year and you run out of propane, even though you are an automatic delivery customer and have been for over 20 years. It was the second time this has happened since late October.
The first thing you do is call, and then you call, and call again. But no one returns your call. So you wait another day, hoping that someone will at least have the courtesy to call you back about delivery.
Well, I’m not calling again. So, Dodge Oil & Propane, you can come pick up the tank!
Dianne McLellan
Scarborough