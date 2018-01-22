It’s the coldest day of the year and you run out of propane, even though you are an automatic delivery customer and have been for over 20 years. It was the second time this has happened since late October.

The first thing you do is call, and then you call, and call again. But no one returns your call. So you wait another day, hoping that someone will at least have the courtesy to call you back about delivery.

Well, I’m not calling again. So, Dodge Oil & Propane, you can come pick up the tank!

Dianne McLellan

Scarborough

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.