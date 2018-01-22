The deadline for nominations for the Maine Master Craft Artist Award for 2018 is Feb. 28, and this year’s winner will join a dozen previous winners in an exhibition celebrating excellence in Maine craft at the Fuller Craft Museum in Brockton, Massachusetts, in 2019.

The Maine Crafts Association has conferred the award recognizing career excellence since 2009. The juror for this year’s award is former Portland gallery owner Andres Verzosa. The award recognizes an artist’s body of work, and confers prestige and a mark of excellence, said Sadie Bliss, executive director of the Maine Crafts Association.

“It’s an award from the craft community to other people in the craft community, peer to peer,” she said.

There have been 13 winners since 2009, because the Maine Crafts Association conferred several awards the first year. Previous winners are Anna Helpler, Elizabeth Busch, Rebecca Goodale, Sam Shaw, Sharon Townshend, Theresa Secord, Lynn Duryea, Jacques Vesery, Katharine Cobey, Lissa Hunter, Fred Woell, Christian Becksvoort and Paul Heroux.

Including this year’s winner, all will show their work next summer at the Fuller Craft Museum, one of the country’s top exhibition spaces for crafts. “We’re pretty excited about it,” Bliss said. “We have such a stellar list of artists, I wanted to have an exhibition someplace special.”

In addition, the Maine Crafts Association also is accepting nominations for its Artists in Their Studios Photography Project, which documents Maine craft artists in their spaces.

For details about the Master Craft Artist Award, visit mainecrafts.org/programs/master-craft-artist-award.

For information about the photography project, visit mainecrafts.org/programs/artists-in-their-studios-photography-project.

Bob Keyes can be contacted at 791-6457 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: pphbkeyes

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.