Five Maine hospitals earned five-star ratings for quality and safety in the latest analysis by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Five out of five stars, the highest rating possible, was shared by only 337 of the 3,692 hospitals surveyed nationwide. In Maine, the hospitals that received the designation are: Maine Medical Center and Mercy Hospital in Portland, Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth, Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent and Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, according to the Medicare.gov Hospital Compare website.

Maine Med is one of only 25 teaching hospitals in the U.S. to earn the five-star rating, the hospital said Monday in a statement. The star rating comprises 57 different measures of quality and safety in seven categories. The analysis by the federal government – known broadly as Hospital Compare – has become an important resource for patients, consumers and other quality rating systems such as the Leapfrog Group.

“Our patients and their families rely on us to provide the highest quality and safest care possible,” said Dr. Omar Hasan, senior vice president and chief quality and safety officer at Maine Med. “Everyone at Maine Medical Center takes great pride in going above and beyond that commitment in a thoughtful, compassionate and collaborative way.”

