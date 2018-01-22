The Maine Turnpike Authority wants public input on the future of the increasingly busy stretch from Scarborough to Falmouth.

The authority is holding a public advisory committee meeting Wednesday in Portland. The goal is to complete a report of the growing safety and capacity challenges by June.

Spokeswoman Erin Courtney said traffic volumes are at record highs after growing about 3 to 5 percent a year over the last three years.

The committee is looking at solutions like encouraging ridesharing, adding transit or making it more expensive to use the Turnpike during peak traffic hours.

Other possibilities include taking no action, adding additional lanes to the section of the turnpike or using technology or more enforcement to change the way people drive.

Wednesday’s meeting will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Maine Turnpike Authority headquarters at 2360 Congress St.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.