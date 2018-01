AUGUSTA — Maine’s unemployment rate fell slightly again in December.

The Maine Department of Labor says the preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.0 percent in December was down 0.3 percentage points from November. It was also down from 3.8 percent a year ago.

Maine’s unemployment rate was lower than the national rate of 4.1 percent. That number was unchanged from November and down from 4.7 percent a year ago.

The Maine Labor Department says the preliminary nonfarm payroll jobs estimate was up 5,000 from a year ago, to 622,600.

