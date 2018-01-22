Courtney Brochu reached the rebound of an Abby Joy save and released a shot that bounced off defenders’ legs Monday, producing the first goal in a 3-0 victory for Scarborough against Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland at the Troubh Arena in Portland.

Lauren Topchik scored in the second and third periods for the Red Storm (6-7-1).

Ivy DiBiase needed 18 saves for the shutout. Joy stopped 30 shots for the Capers (8-6).

• Emily Demers scored four goals while leading visiting Portland/Deering (11-4) past the Yachtsmen (4-8-1) 5-2 at Falmouth. Emma Merrill also scored for Portland; Reade Carmichael and Abby Lebel answered for the Yachtsmen.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Tristan Chamberlain had four 3-pointers and 20 points for A.R. Gould (9-2) in a 67-44 win over Temple (6-7) at Waterville.

