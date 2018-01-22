BOSTON — Boston Bruins rookie Charlie McAvoy was treated for an abnormal heart rhythm and is expected to need about two weeks to recover.

McAvoy, a 20-year-old defenseman, first reported heart palpitations to team doctors Nov. 26 and was diagnosed with an abnormally fast heart rate. The team internist, David Finn, said it’s not considered dangerous but is likely to recur.

McAvoy was treated Monday at Massachusetts General Hospital.

A 2016 first-round draft pick, McAvoy made his NHL debut during last year’s playoffs. This season he has five goals and 20 assists in 45 games.

MONDAY’S GAMES

RED WINGS 3, DEVILS 0: Petr Mrazek had 37 saves in posting his second straight shutout and third of the season as Detroit won at Newark, New Jersey.

Tyler Bertuzzi, David Booth and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings, who snapped a two-game losing streak and won for the second time in six games.

Cory Schneider, sidelined two of the last three games with an illness, made 27 saves for the Devils, who have two wins in their last 10 games (2-5-3).

Mrazek is clearly giving Coach Jeff Blashill something to think about. He made 27 saves in shutting out Chicago on Jan. 14, and has three shutouts in 14 games with a 5-5-1 record.

AVALANCHE 4, MAPLE LEAFS 2: Blake Comeau scored the go-ahead goal with 7:43 left and Colorado won at Toronto to extend its winning streak to 10 games.

Comeau beat a backchecking Auston Matthews to the net and redirected Carl Soderberg’s feed past goalie Frederik Andersen to put Colorado ahead 3-2. Gabriel Landeskog added an empty-net goal in the final minute to seal it.

Gabriel Bourque and Nail Yakupov also scored for the surprising Avalanche (27-16-3), who have surged into a crowded race for the two Western Conference wild cards. Jonathan Bernier made 29 saves for his ninth straight win in place of the injured Semyon Varlamov.

