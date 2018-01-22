PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has released a nearly $9.4 billion state budget plan that cuts Medicaid programs and generates new revenue through sports betting and increasing access to medical marijuana.

The Democrat submitted the plan Thursday. The legislature will review the proposals and present its plan before the 2019 fiscal year begins in July.

Raimondo’s recommended budget is about 1.5 percent higher than last year’s enacted budget. The $3.8 billion general revenue budget is 1.7 percent higher.

It would close an estimated $204 million deficit.

Raimondo projects sports betting could generate $23.5 million in revenue and adding medical marijuana dispensaries could generate $5.1 million.

The health and human services budget, which includes Medicaid, faces a $100 million cut.

Raimondo is asking for a $250 million bond for school construction.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.