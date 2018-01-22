KITTERY – Congress sped toward reopening the government as workers reported to the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard to learn whether they would be furloughed as a result of a shutdown.

The Portsmouth Herald reports the shutdown concerns over 5,600 civilian and military personnel at the base in Kittery. By Monday afternoon, the Senate reached a compromise on a temporary funding bill in return for assurances to take up immigration and other contentious issues soon.

More than 5,400 people work at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery. Portsmouth Naval Shipyard via Associated Press Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

New Hampshire National Guard spokesman Lt. Col. Greg Heilshorn said Guard members also were to report Monday and be informed of their status. He said there would be a contingency of essential Guardsmen who will remain on duty statewide to respond to such things like search and rescue operations or national disasters.

