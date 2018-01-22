High schools

Scarborough gets shutout over Cape in girls’ hockey

Courtney Brochu reached the rebound of an Abby Joy save and released a shot that bounced off defenders’ legs Monday, producing the first goal in a 3-0 victory for Scarborough against Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland at the Troubh Arena in Portland.

Lauren Topchik scored in the second and third periods for the Red Storm (6-7-1).

Ivy DiBiase needed 18 saves for the shutout. Joy stopped 30 shots for the Capers (8-6).

• Emily Demers scored four goals while leading visiting Portland/Deering (11-4) past the Yachtsmen (4-8-1) 5-2 at Falmouth. Emma Merrill also scored for Portland; Reade Carmichael and Abby Lebel answered for the Yachtsmen.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Tristan Chamberlain had four 3-pointers and 20 points for A.R. Gould (9-2) in a 67-44 win over Temple (6-7) at Waterville.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Jackson McCoy scored the final seven points of a 36-10 run as the University of New England (8-9, 6-4 Commonwealth Coast) transformed a 50-44 deficit into an 80-60 lead with 5:11 left against Nichols (14-3, 8-2) for a 99-85 win at Biddeford.

McCoy scored nine during the run. Alex Kravchuk added seven points to the rally, including a layup that made it 50-50. Gavin Dibble drained the go-ahead 3-pointer and added seven in the run.

• Justin Robinson scored 19 points and Virginia Tech (14-6, 3-4 Atlantic Coast) pulled away in the second half to beat No. 10 North Carolina (16-5, 5-3) 80-69 at Blacksburg, Virginia.

• Villanova maintained its hold on No. 1 in the AP Top 25, while Kentucky, after losses to South Carolina and Florida, slid out of the rankings for the first time since March 2014.

• Keita Bates-Diop scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half and No. 13 Ohio State (18-4, 9-0 Big Ten) beat Nebraska (14-8, 5-4) 64-59 at Columbus, Ohio – the fourth victory for the Buckeyes in the last eight days.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Kalia Charles scored 32 points, Eleanna Christinaki added 26 with six 3-pointers and No. 14 Maryland (17-3, 6-1 Big Ten) cruised past 12th-ranked Ohio State (16-4, 5-2) 99-69 at College Park, Maryland.

• Anriel Howard had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 15 Texas A&M (16-5, 5-2 Southeastern) overcame a three-point halftime deficit to beat LSU (12-6, 4-3) 69-59 at College Station, Texas.

• Texas Christian is in the AP Top 25 for the first time since November 2010 and Connecticut remains the unanimous No. 1 choice.

GYMNASTICS

OFFICIALS RESIGN: USA Gymnastics announced the resignations of three key leaders while more women and girls told a judge about being sexually assaulted at the hands of a sports doctor who spent years with Olympic gymnasts and other female athletes.

The resignations of chairman Paul Parilla, vice chairman Jay Binder and treasurer Bitsy Kelley were given in Indianapolis as a Lansing, Michigan, judge heard a fifth day of statements from females who said they were molested by Larry Nassar.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: Center fielder Austin Jackson agreed to terms on a $6 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, filling the club’s top remaining void just a few weeks before pitchers and catchers report to spring training.

San Francisco announced the acquisition a week after trading for right fielder Andrew McCutchen.

– From staff and news report

