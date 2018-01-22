Maine State Police arrested two New York men and seized crack cocaine and heroin during a traffic stop Sunday on the Maine Turnpike.

Trooper Matt Williams on Sunday stopped a Honda on the turnpike in York for a vehicle inspection violation and, during the stop, asked for assistance from a drug detection canine. The K9, named Pinny, alerted to the presence of illegal drugs, according to state police.

During a search of the car, troopers found 100 grams of crack cocaine and 50 grams of heroin, according to police.

Shavod McCrea, 27, and Rasheed Ahmad, 39, both from the Bronx, were arrested and charged with two counts each of Class A aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs. Both men were taken to York County Jail.

Rasheed’s bail was set at $50,000. Shavod’s bail was set at $100,000 due to prior criminal activity.

