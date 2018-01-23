SEATTLE — Amazon spent a record $12.8 million on lobbying the federal government in 2017, as the online retailer nudged policymakers on issues from tax reform to drones and clashed with the Trump administration.

The Seattle company’s spending was up 17 percent from 2016 and trailed only Google, which spent $18 million, among technology giants. Redmond-based Microsoft’s spending fell 2 percent, to $8.5 million.

In 2014, Amazon spent $4.7 million. But as the company expanded its business into cloud computing, logistics, electronics and online video content, its lobbyists have sought input on matters before a dizzying range of federal agencies. The company’s latest disclosures, filed late Monday, note that in addition to members of Congress, Amazon lobbied more than two dozen federal entities, from the Federal Communications Commission (on broadband and Wifi issues) to the Department of Defense (technology procurement and cloud computing) and NASA.

