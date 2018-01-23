Troy Mains, executive chef at the Harraseeket Inn in Freeport, has been named the 2018 Maine Chef of the Year by the Maine Restaurant Association.

Mains, a Georgetown native, has worked at the inn for six years. He joins a long line of career chefs who honed their skills at the historic inn, including Sam Hayward, Chris Bassett, Jason Loring, and Melody Wolfertz.

Mains, 40, said in a statement that he is “humbled and honored” by the news. He will receive the award March 27 at the Maine Restaurant Association’s annual awards banquet at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland.

The self-taught chef started his career at age 14, when he got a job washing dishes at a restaurant.

The owner of the inn, Chip Gray, called Mains “a real pleasure to work with, extremely talented and creative.” He said the chef possesses the “very rare ability to handle a private dinner for six or Thanksgiving dinner for 1,000 with equal skill and perfect results. He’s a wonderful team builder and has a great sense of humor.”

The association has also chosen the owners of King Eider’s Pub in Damariscotta as Restaurateur of the Year. More awards will be announced soon.

