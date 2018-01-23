BRISTOL, Conn. — Alex Rodriguez is taking over for Aaron Boone again, this time moving into the ESPN booth for Sunday Night Baseball.

ESPN announced Tuesday that A-Rod was joining its crew as an analyst. The former star slugger will become a rare, two-network announcer – he will continue as a studio analyst for Fox Sports in the postseason.

Rodriguez fills the ESPN spot held last season by Boone, hired last month to manage the Yanks.

Boone hit a walk-off home run in the 11th inning of Game 7 in the 2003 ALCS against Boston, but tore up his knee in the offseason and missed a year.

Rodriguez became his replacement with the Yankees, acquired from Texas in a trade before the 2004 season. Rodriguez stayed with the team through 2016 and hit 696 career home runs.

ASTROS: Former top prospect Jon Singleton and pitcher Dean Deetz have been suspended after testing positive for banned drugs.

Deetz became the first player penalized this year under the major league drug program. Singleton was the eighth under the minor league program.

Deetz drew an 80-game ban for a positive test of Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, a performance-enhancing substance.

Singleton was banned 100 games after a third positive test for a drug of abuse.

METS: Chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon defended the team’s offseason spending, saying more moves are likely before Opening Day and during the season.

“Being top five in payroll, I don’t think that won us a World Series,” he said during a media gathering. “So we’re set out to make the playoffs and do well … try to win the World Series, not try and be at the top five in payroll.”

New York started last season at $157 million for its 40-man roster and cut it to $149 million as the team faded from contention following a series of injuries. Two years after reaching the World Series, the Mets went 70-92 for their worst record since 2009.

This year’s payroll projects to be in the $140 million range after the New York gave outfielder Jay Bruce a $39 million, three-year contract and reliever Anthony Swarzak a $14 million, two-year deal.

