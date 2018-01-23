If you haven’t heard the name Tarana Burke, then you’ve been living under a rock.

Burke, an activist, founded #MeToo in 2006 to raise awareness about sexual violence, creating a movement that has caught fire.

More than 10 years later, in October 2017, actress Alyssa Milano tweeted the same words in support of friend Rose McGowan, who had accused film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexually assaulting her. Milano tweeted: “If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet.” The tweet sparked thousands of responses of women and men coming forward with allegations all over the world – and especially in the film and television industry.

Since the tweet, high-profile people such as Danny Masterson, Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose are among the accused – all of whom have been fired from their respective jobs. Allegations are appearing across the country, and creating a conversation that encouraged an entire “blacked-out” dress code at the 2018 Golden Globes on Jan. 7.

The theme “Time’s up” had attendees wearing black to show solidarity to victims of sexual assault and harassment in the film and television industry. This type of activism creates a safe place for people to be able to come forward and feel that they can do so without the repercussions of the person they’re accusing.

The #MeToo movement is changing how film and television are operating. Many broadcast networks are creating roles to educate about sexual harassment at work, while others are encouraging employees to speak up without fear of being in trouble. With so many allegations coming out in the last two months, it’s safe to assume more are coming. And a big change will come with it.

Taylor Ronan

Bangor

