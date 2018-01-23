Meg Taintor is leaving Opera House Arts, which provides year-round arts programming in the historic Stonington Opera House, balancing the needs of summer residents and those who make their home and living on Deer Isle.

A national search will begin to replace her.

Meg Taintor Photo courtesy of Opera House Arts Peter Richards Photo courtesy of Opera House Arts

Taintor, the arts organization’s producing artistic director, will complete her work in the spring before leaving to pursue other opportunities. She took over programming duties from Opera House Arts’ founding directors three years ago.

Opera House Arts revived the historic Stonington Opera House in 2000 and began year-round programming with plays, concerts, movies and lectures, including a full complement of original programming. It operates with an annual budget of about $700,000.

As a national search begins to find a new producing artistic director, Opera House Arts board member Peter Richards will work as interim artistic director for the 2018 season. He has directed many productions, including Chekhov’s “The Seagull” and Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar.” In addition to his work on Deer Isle, he is a freelance director, actor and producer in New York and Los Angeles.

In a statement, Taintor said, “I’m so grateful to have had the last three years on this island, working with this wonderful community. … I look forward to seeing the next stages of growth for OHA, and to taking my place proudly as an audience member for the wonderful work on stage.”

